Inter To Face Genoa Without Perisic Or Icardi

Ivan Perisic has joined Mauro Icardi on the sidelines for Inter ahead of their Serie A meeting with Genoa on Saturday.
Perisic has featured in every minuted of Inter's league campaign but will sit out the trip to Stadio Luigi Ferraris due to a reported shoulder injury.
🎙 | #Spalletti: "@MauroIcardi and #Perisic are players that we always want in the group. We held tests but they hadn't recovered enough in training to feature in a match with the tempo of #GenoaInter." pic.twitter.com/zjAHiUPgB4— Inter (@Inter_en) February 16, 2018
Icardi has missed Inter's last two matches due to a muscular issue and the Nerazzurri will again be without the striker, who has scored 18 goals in 22 league appearances.
Inter ended an eight-game winless run in Serie A by defeating Bologna 2-1.