Inter To Face Genoa Without Perisic Or Icardi

Inter will be without key players Mauro Icardi or Ivan Perisic for Saturday's match at Genoa.

 

Ivan Perisic has joined Mauro Icardi on the sidelines for Inter ahead of their Serie A meeting with Genoa on Saturday.

Perisic has featured in every minuted of Inter's league campaign but will sit out the trip to Stadio Luigi Ferraris due to a reported shoulder injury.

Icardi has missed Inter's last two matches due to a muscular issue and the Nerazzurri will again be without the striker, who has scored 18 goals in 22 league appearances.

Inter ended an eight-game winless run in Serie A by defeating Bologna 2-1.

 

