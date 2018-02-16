Inter To Face Genoa Without Perisic Or Icardi

Ivan Perisic has joined Mauro Icardi on the sidelines for Inter ahead of their Serie A meeting with Genoa on Saturday.

Perisic has featured in every minuted of Inter's league campaign but will sit out the trip to Stadio Luigi Ferraris due to a reported shoulder injury.

🎙 | #Spalletti: "@MauroIcardi and #Perisic are players that we always want in the group. We held tests but they hadn't recovered enough in training to feature in a match with the tempo of #GenoaInter." pic.twitter.com/zjAHiUPgB4 — Inter (@Inter_en) February 16, 2018

Icardi has missed Inter's last two matches due to a muscular issue and the Nerazzurri will again be without the striker, who has scored 18 goals in 22 league appearances.

Inter ended an eight-game winless run in Serie A by defeating Bologna 2-1.