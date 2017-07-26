Inter Milan: 2017-18 Serie A Fixtures

Luciano Spalletti's first Milan derby as Inter coach will take place in October, while December will see the Nerazzurri travel to Turin for the Derby d'Italia against Scudetto holders Juventus.
The 2017-18 Serie A fixtures were released on Wednesday, with Inter handed two tough opening matches, at home to Fiorentina and then away to Roma.
The first derby of the campaign at San Siro is followed immediately by a challenging fixture away to Napoli, who finished third last season.
Inter are away to Massimiliano Allegri's champions in December, with the return fixture of the famous rivalry set to be held in late April, with the potential to impact the outcome of the title race.
The second derby against Milan will be staged in March, while Inter sign off the campaign away to Lazio.
Inter's 2017-18 Serie A fixtures in full:
Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Inter v Fiorentina
Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Roma v Inter
Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Inter v Spal
Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Crotone v Inter
Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Bologna v Inter
Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Inter v Genoa
Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Benevento v Inter
Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Inter v Milan
Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Napoli v Inter
Matchday 10 - 25/10/2017 - Inter v Sampdoria
Matchday 11 - 29/10/2017 - Hellas Verona v Inter
Matchday 12 - 5/11/2017 - Inter v Torino
Matchday 13 - 19/11/2017 - Inter v Atalanta
Matchday 14 - 26/11/2017 - Cagliari v Inter
Matchday 15 - 03/12/2017 - Inter v Chievo Verona
Matchday 16 - 10/12/2017 - Juventus v Inter
Matchday 17 - 17/12/2017 - Inter v Udinese
Matchday 18 - 23/12/2017 - Sassuolo v Inter
Matchday 19 - 30/12/2017 - Inter v Lazio
Matchday 20 - 06/01/2018 - Fiorentina v Inter
Matchday 21 - 21/01/2018 - Inter v Roma
Matchday 22 - 28/01/2018 - Spal v Inter
Matchday 23 - 04/02/2018 - Inter v Crotone
Matchday 24 - 11/02/2018 - Inter v Bologna
Matchday 25 - 18/02/2018 - Genoa v Inter
Matchday 26 - 25/02/2018 - Inter v Benevento
Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Milan v Inter
Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Inter v Napoli
Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Sampdoria v Inter
Matchday 30 - 31/03/2018 - Inter v Hellas Verona
Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Torino v Inter
Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Atlanta v Inter
Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Inter v Cagliari
Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Chievo Verona v Inter
Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Inter v Juventus
Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Udinese v Inter
Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Inter v Sassuolo
Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Lazio v Inter
Fixtures are subject to change.