Inter Insists Ivan Perisic is Staying In Milan

OMNISPORT

Ivan Perisic will not be leaving Inter as the club strive to keep hold of their best players, says sporting director Piero Ausilio.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri in recent weeks, with Arsenal and Liverpool believed to be among the winger's admirers.

Nevertheless, Ausilio is adamant the Croatia international is going nowhere at the end of the season.

"I do not think it is either Perisic's or our intentions for him to leave," said Ausilio.

"He is part of a massive project and we do not want to sell our players.

"We cannot envisage an Inter without Perisic. We are not going to get rid of our best players."

Ausilio also had his say on potential new arrivals and practically ruled out a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

"We are already thinking about the transfer market," he added.

"We are working hard and getting in touch with a lot of players.

"But Verratti plays for a wealthy club that do not tend to sell their players."