Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent

Inter have no plans to allow Gabriel Barbosa to leave on loan, according to the player's agent.

Reports in Italy had suggested the Brazil forward would be allowed to leave on a temporary basis after a bizarre start to his career at San Siro.

Having joined in a deal reportedly worth €29.5million from Santos in August, Gabigol has only played 20 minutes of football in three brief substitute appearances under Frank de Boer and his successor Stefano Pioli.

But Inter are not planning to move the 20-year-old on in the January transfer window.

Gabigol's agent Wagner Ribeiro told FantaGazzetta: "He has a contract with Inter and there have been no significant developments.

"No clubs have contacted me personally. I don't know if anyone has spoken with Inter, but it will become clear very soon.

"In the coming days I will be in Milan and we will take stock of the situation with the club, who want to hold onto him and not let him go anywhere.

"Gabriel is happy at Inter, he feels good, really wanted to come here and he wants to make his mark in this shirt.

"It is normal that he needs to play more to show his undoubted quality, but he is working hard every day."