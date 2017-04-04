Inter Coach Stefano Pioli Not Fearful Of Sack

Inter coach Stefano Pioli insists he does not fear for his job after Sampdoria came from behind to win 2-1 at San Siro on Monday, leaving the Milan club's Champions League hopes in ruins.

Pioli's men had hoped to close to within six points of the top three after Napoli's draw with Juventus on Sunday, but they failed to make the most of their pressure.

Reported Inter target Patrik Schick cancelled out Danilo D'Ambrosio's opener with a tap-in early in the second half, before Fabio Quagliarella wrapped up the win from the penalty spot after Marcelo Brozovic got his hand to a free-kick.

Nine points now separate Inter and the Champions League spots with eight games left, but Pioli is not worried about whether that is edging him closer to the exit door.

20 - Sampdoria have gained the most points from trailing situations in Serie A this season (20). Personality. #InterSamp — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 3, 2017

"I haven't got fears or thoughts other than making sure we get the best out of these players," he told Mediaset Premium. "Results decide the future, but you are talking too much. I am not worried and I am not thinking about it [getting sacked].

"We will make our judgements on May 28. We will have other chances to show that we are a team with quality before then."

Inter were jeered by supporters at full-time and Pioli is not particularly surprised by that and was left ruing his side's inability to play as a team, noting that they looked disjointed at times.

"You get whistled if you don’t give your all on the pitch and show your qualities to the maximum," Pioli added.

"Having said that, until Sampdoria equalised we had played well. Keeping your opponent at bay isn't easy.

"After [the equaliser] we were disjointed. We had chances to get back in front but we needed to be more of a team. That is our regret.

"If you spend too much time playing individually then the team as a unit suffers."