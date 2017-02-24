Inter Coach Stefan Pioli Expecting Tight AS Roma Clash

Inter coach Stefano Pioli expects Sunday's clash with Roma to be a tight encounter in which details will make the difference.

The Nerazzurri have climbed to fourth spot in the table after winning nine of their last 10 Serie A games, trailing second-placed Roma by eight points.

And Pioli is under no illusion as to the importance of Sunday's clash as Inter look to finish in the top three and seal a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2012.

"It will be a very important game. We have done everything within our powers to make sure we head into this game relatively close to Roma in the table," Pioli stated at a news conference.

#Pioli: "Pressure? I've been here for three months and I'd like to stay for another three years" #InterRoma #FCIM — F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) February 24, 2017

"We want to give our all against a very strong team like Roma. We are preparing for the game like for any other game. We want to fulfil our potential. We know that we can win if we play like a team and remain focused for the full 90 minutes.

"It will be a game between two strong teams that are in fine form. We have a similar record in recent months, there is not much between both teams. Details will make the difference and the team that manages to expose the other team's weaknesses will win.

"We are aware of the dangers we face, but we are ready to deal with it. We have to be convinced we can win.

"I have tried to build an identity around the team. We need to be mentally strong enough to compete out there. I have a very responsible group here. Their attitude has been impeccable so far. There is great respect."