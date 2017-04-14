Inter And Milan So Closely Matched Says Gianluca Zambrotta

Gianluca Zambrotta does not think Inter and AC Milan could be more closely matched going into Saturday's derby at San Siro.

Vincenzo Montella's men sit two points clear of their city rivals in sixth position.

Each team will only have six Serie A matches to play following the derby, which has huge implications on the battle to secure European football.

Milan have momentum coming into the game, with seven points collected from their last three matches, while Inter have just one across the same span.

But November's reverse fixture finished in a 2-2 draw and former Milan defender Zambrotta says he cannot pick a winner.

"It is hard to see who are favourites in this derby," Zambrotta said to Omnisport.

"Both teams boast good squads, although they have lacked consistency this season. I cannot pick a favourite, for me it is really 50-50.

"Both teams are fighting in the race for a spot in the next Europa League and the gap between them is very narrow."

Recent derby history would back up Zambrotta's view - the last eight meetings between the teams have produced two wins apiece and four draws.