Hernanes Dropped From Juventus' Champions League Squad

Juventus have dropped Hernanes from their squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Brazilian midfielder, who reportedly rejected the chance to join Genoa on loan on transfer deadline day, only made two appearances during the group stage and has been used sparingly by Massimiliano Allegri all season.

Tomas Rincon, who joined from Genoa for a reported €8million fee, has been drafted into the squad in place of Hernanes.

Defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has also been included, in place of Patrice Evra, who has joined Marseille.

Juve face Porto in the round of 16, with the first leg taking place at Estadio do Dragao on February 22.