Heartbreak in Napoli Following Torino Draw

Napoli effectively gifted the Serie A title to Juventus with a deflating 2-2 draw against Torino, which leaves them six points adrift with two matches remaining.

The visitors struck two second-half equalisers to deny Maurizio Sarri's men the victory they desperately needed to apply any sense of pressure in the race for the Scudetto.

Juve now require only a point - and, most likely, not even that given their vastly superior goal difference - to guarantee they finish first.

Napoli's best chance at a Scudetto ends in heartbreak yet again. Now, major questions about their future - where will Sarri go, which stars will come and go? So much uncertainty — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) May 6, 2018

Marek Hamsik appeared set to be Napoli's hero on Sunday when he thundered in a stunning 100th goal in Serie A from just outside the area less than two minutes after stepping off the bench.

That gave Napoli a lead to protect over the remaining 19 minutes but they failed to hold on, instead folding under the tension that had appeared to affect them during last weekend's costly 3-0 defeat at Fiorentina.

JUVENTUS WAIT ON NAPOLI RESULT AFTER BOLOGNA WIN

Lorenzo De Silvestri proved the man to deny them on this occasion as he headed in Adem Ljajic's dipping cross seven minutes from time.

Ljajic had earlier supplied Torino's initial equaliser 10 minutes after the interval, Daniele Baselli beating Pepe Reina with a deflected strike that cancelled out Dries Mertens' soft 25th-minute opener.