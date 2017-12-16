Hamsik Ties Maradona For Napoli's All-Time Goals Record

OMNISPORT

A modest Marek Hamsik played down becoming the joint-top goalscorer in Napoli history after moving level with Diego Maradona's record of 115 goals in all competitions.

Hamsik hit the third goal in a 3-1 win at Torino on Saturday that sent Maurizio Sarri's side top of Serie A, two points clear of Inter, who went down 3-1 at home to Udinese earlier in the day.

But the Slovakia international was not getting carried away after writing his name into the club's history books.

"It's nice to know," Napoli captain Hamsik told Sky Sport Italia. "It's very pleasing to score 115 goals as a midfielder - that's a good number.

"We are really happy with the performance, because the game could easily have ended with more goals.

"We're back to the side we were and that is very important."

As well as moving ahead of Inter, Napoli went four points clear of champions Juventus - who play Bologna on Sunday - thanks to their victory.

"I don't know if it's an advantage to be top of the table," Hamsik added.

"But it can help us remember our strength and realise we've got to fight to the end."