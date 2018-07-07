Español
Halilovic Moves To AC Milan

Alen Halilovic joins AC Milan after two seasons on loan from Hamburg at Las Palmas

AC Milan have signed 22-year-old midfielder Alen Halilovic from Hamburg on a three-year contract as Gennaro Gattuso prepares his squad for the 2018-19 Serie A campaign.

The highly rated Croatia international scored two goals in 20 LaLiga appearances for Las Palmas last season as he completed a two-year loan spell, having played just six league games for Hamburg.

After starting his career at Dinamo Zagreb, Halilovic joined Barcelona in 2014 and made one appearance for the club in the Copa del Rey.

His arrival at San Siro follows that of goalkeeper Pepe Reina and left-back Ivan Strinic, both on free transfers.

