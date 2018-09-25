Rossi to Face Anti-Doping Hearing

Giuseppe Rossi will face a hearing with Italy's anti-doping agency Nado Italia next month after reportedly failing a drug test.

Former Manchester United and Villarreal forward Rossi is currently without a club after being released by Genoa at the end of last season.

Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will be put before its national anti-doping tribunal on October 1.

He tested positive to doping for an anti glaucoma agent he forgot to present documentation about

According to Italian news agency ANSA, this relates to an adverse finding returned by the 31-year-old on May 12 after Genoa's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Benevento.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Nado Italia's prosecutor is pushing for a 12-month suspension and that Rossi tested positive for dorzolamide – an anti-glaucoma agent commonly found in eye drops.