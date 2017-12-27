Gianluigi Donnarumma To Miss Milan Derby

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been ruled out of AC Milan's Coppa Italia meeting with rivals Inter, the Rossoneri have confirmed.

The goalkeeper has suffered a groin injury and has been taken out of Gennaro Gattuso's squad for Wednesday's quarter-final clash at San Siro.

"Gigio Donnarumma has been removed from the #DerbyMilano squad list and is undergoing medical examination," Milan confirmed on Twitter.

Gigio Donnarumma has been removed from the #DerbyMilano squad list and is undergoing medical examination#MilanPrimavera goalkeeper Matteo Soncin has been added to the list — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2017

Donnarumma, on 99 appearances for Milan, will have to wait for his landmark outing with a trip to Fiorentina looming on Saturday before a home game with Crotone on January 6.