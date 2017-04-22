Gianluigi Buffon Rested For Juventus Against Genoa
Buffon has been rested after his exploits in the Champions League in midweek.
Gianluigi Buffon has been left out of the Juventus squad for the Serie A leaders' home game against Genoa on Sunday.
Buffon has been rested after his exploits in the Champions League in midweek, when he kept a clean sheet in the face of a Barcelona barrage at Camp Nou to see Juve through to the semi-finals.
Neto is expected to take the gloves against Genoa in the absence of the 39-year-old goalkeeper, while Miralem Pjanic is not included as the Bosnian midfielder is suspended.
Juan Cuadrado features in Massimiliano Allegri's 24-man squad despite carrying an injury, while Claudio Marchisio returns after missing the Barca clash with a calf problem.
Juventus have an eight-point lead from Roma at the top of the Serie A table with six games to go as Allegri's men - who face Lazio in the final of the Coppa Italia on June 2 - aim to win the treble.