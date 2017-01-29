Gianluigi Buffon Claims Inter Are Better Than Barcelona and Real Madrid

OMNISPORT

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon feels Inter are better than Real Madrid and Barcelona on current form.

Inter endured a difficult start to the 2016-17 campaign, but have been in great shape since Stefano Pioli replaced Frank de Boer as the man in charge, winning their last seven Serie A games.

Juventus host Inter next week and Buffon has warned his team-mates a tough game awaits in the Derby d'Italia, a clash the Turin side lost at San Siro in September.

"We now have the game against Inter coming up, who are better than Real Madrid and Barcelona on current form," Buffon told Sky Sport in the wake of Sunday's 2-0 win over Sassuolo.

"It will be a very difficult game, we have a lot of respect for them.

"Inter are very strong, they showed just that when we met in the first half of the season."

Inter have climbed to fourth place in the table following their good run of form, but are still trailing Juve by nine points, while the titleholders have a game in hand over several members of the chasing pack.

The Nerazzurri beat Juve 2-1 in their first meeting this season, with Ivan Perisic netting a 78th-minute winner.