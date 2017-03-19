Gianluigi Buffon Breaks Giampiero Boniperti Record Against Sampdoria

OMNISPORT

Gianluigi Buffon has played more Serie A minutes for Juventus than any player in the club's history after featuring in the 1-0 win over Sampdoria.

The 39-year-old was largely untroubled at Stadio Luigi Ferraris as he surpassed Giampiero Boniperti's record of 39,680 competitive league minutes in a Juventus shirt, and the Bianconeri remain on course to help Buffon claim his eighth Scudetto.

Buffon joined Juve from Parma in 2001, replacing outgoing goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and becoming the most expensive shot-stopper in history.

NOBODY has played more Serie A minutes for #Juventus than this man. Congratulations on your latest milestone, @gianluigibuffon 👏👏 #NumeroUno pic.twitter.com/Fj78i3CpCy — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 19, 2017

He has proven to be a relative bargain, breaking the record for the longest streak without conceding a goal in Serie A when he went unbeaten for 974 consecutive minutes during the 2015-16 season.

As well as seven Serie A titles, Buffon has helped Juve to two Coppa Italia crowns and five Supercoppa Italiana triumphs, and he has twice been a Champions League runner-up with the club.