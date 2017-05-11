Gian Piero Gasperini Pens New Atalanta Deal

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has signed a new three-year contract with Atalanta, the club have confirmed.

The 59-year-old left his post at Genoa to take over at Atalanta last June and has steered the club to fifth place and the brink of Europa League football with three matches to play in Serie A this season.

That impressive performance has seen Gasperini rewarded with a fresh deal until 2020, with the option of a further 12 months on top.

"I'm feeling lucky about the choice made by the president last year and this year is proof of great respect towards me," Gasperini told the club's official website.

"I am honoured and motivated to do more and more."

Atalanta host sixth-place AC Milan in a crucial contest for their Europa League hopes on Saturday.