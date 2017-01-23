Gerard Deulofeu Joins AC Milan

Gerard Deulofeu has finally sealed his protracted loan move to AC Milan from Everton.

The winger arrived in Milan on Sunday and has now officially completed a deal that will keep him at San Siro until the end of the season.

Deulofeu's switch was thrown into doubt in a bizarre sequence of events on Friday, when the Serie A side announced the deal had been done on Twitter but later removed the tweet as Everton denied an agreement had been reached.

But this time around the Premier League club have confirmed the 22-year-old's switch.

First red&black training session for @gerardeulofeu! ⚽🔴⚫

Primo allenamento in rossonero per Gerard #Deulofeu! ⚽🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/DM0LQRFyYt — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 23, 2017

Deulofeu joined Everton from Barcelona in July 2015 having previously spent a season on loan at Goodison Park in 2013-14, while the following campaign saw him move temporarily to Sevilla.

He made 26 Premier League appearances in 2015-16, but has found regular first-team football harder to come by under Ronald Koeman, starting just four of his 11 top-flight appearances this season.

"I am very happy to be here - I chose Milan because it is a great club," Deulofeu told reporters after his arrival.

Milan, managed by Vincenzo Montella, sit seventh in Serie A, the same position occupied by Everton in the Premier League.