Gabigol 'Very Happy' At Inter Despite Lack Of Playing Time

Inter forward Gabriel Barbosa insists he is "very happy" at the Serie A club despite struggling since making the move to Italy.

The four-time Brazil international is yet to score for Inter since arriving from Santos in August last year.

Despite signing a five-year deal, Gabigol has been linked with a move away, with Liverpool reportedly interested in January.

But the 20-year-old said he was content at Inter, despite the cold weather in Italy.

"It's a bit too cold, but I'm very happy here," Gabigol told the club's website.

"Everyone is helping me, giving me advice and the fact I'm playing with superstars who previously I'd only see in video games is amazing.

"I'm ecstatic about wearing the Inter shirt."

Gabigol scored 56 goals in 154 appearances in all competitions for Santos and has previously been compared to Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar.

But his wait for a first Inter goal continues, although Gabigol said he was unfazed.

"My first goal? It will happen when God wills it so. I'm just trying to work and help the team," he said.

"I want to thank the fans for everything they're doing for me."