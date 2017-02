Gabigol 'One Of Inter's Options' With Mauro Icardi Banned

Stefano Pioli says Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa is one of the options to replace the banned Mauro Icardi when Inter host Empoli on Sunday.

The captain and Ivan Perisic are suspended for two matches after the controversial defeat to Juventus last weekend – punishments the club are appealing against – while Marcelo Brozovic is injured.

The loss of the Icardi, who has started all 23 of Inter's Serie A matches, leaves coach Pioli with a selection dilemma in attack.

He would not reveal his decision, but did say Barbosa – also known as Gabigol – who is still waiting for his first league start having joined in a deal reportedly worth €29.5million from Santos last August, was one possibility.

"Icardi is an important player for us, as are Perisic and Brozovic, but now we have a chance to show our quality as a squad," said Pioli.

"It is not true that we don't have a replacement for Icardi: with Andrea Pinamonti, Eder, Rodrigo Palacio and Barbosa I have plenty of options.

"We know what each of them can do. Gabigol starting? We will see. We can play with a traditional centre-forward or with a more mobile player.

"Eder and Palacio both have great movement, for example. It depends on the game and how our opponents set up.

"I will decide on our line-up over the next day or so."