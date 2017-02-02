Francesco Totti Branded 'Pinocchio' Amid Roma Penalty Storm

OMNISPORT

Francesco Totti has been compared to Pinocchio by Cesena president Giorgio Lugaresi as the controversy over their Coppa Italia quarter-final rages on.

The Roma legend scored a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time as his side salvaged a 2-1 victory over their Serie B opponents on Wednesday to book a semi-final tie against city rivals Lazio.

Totti's spot-kick was awarded after goalkeeper Federico Agliardi was ruled to have fouled Kevin Strootman in the area.

Cesena were fuming with the decision, which denied them extra-time and the chance of a historic upset at Stadio Olimpico.

Penalty advice from @Totti 💬 "The important thing was to be focused, to have conviction and be absolutely sure of what I was doing." pic.twitter.com/81Pp7ZRoN3 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 1, 2017

And Lugaresi was then unhappy to see Totti go on to state his agreement with referee Fabio Maresca's decision in a post-match interview.

"Last night after the game, live, Totti said the penalty against Cesena was clear!" the president wrote on Facebook.

"That is a nonsense. It was only a few seconds later that I realised the great Francesco was just trying out a new advertising spot where he plays - in this case rather well - Pinocchio!"

Totti, 40, had told Rai Sport after the game: "I thought it was an obvious foul for the penalty. Kevin Strootman anticipated the goalkeeper and was knocked down."