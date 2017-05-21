Five Key Matches That Won Juventus the Title

OMNISPORT

With Sunday's 3-0 win over Crotone, Juventus were crowned champions for the sixth time in succession, an unprecedented feat in Italian football history.

Some will have hoped for Roma and Napoli to be able to genuinely cause Juve trouble in the race for the Scudetto, particularly with the Turin giants having lost Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata.

There was no stopping Massimiliano Allegri's men in the end, though, as they held off their biggest rivals without any major problems, despite a few surprise defeats.

They stepped up to the plate when it mattered most and comfortably cruised to more domestic glory. These are the games that made the difference for the Old Lady.

Juventus 2 Napoli 1, October 29 2016

Having lost their first two big games of 2016-17 against Inter and AC Milan, Juventus were feeling the pressure ahead of the home game versus Napoli. Maurizio Sarri's men had been one of their fiercest rivals in 2015-16 and a third defeat of the season would have seriously dented the Bianconeri's confidence. A second-half opener from Leonardo Bonucci put Juventus ahead, but Napoli levelled the scoring just four minutes later when Jose Callejon added his name to the scoresheet. Gonzalo Higuain then showed why Juventus spent €90 million to lure him away from the Stadio San Paolo, though, the Argentine driving a low shot into the bottom right corner to snap a four-match goal drought against his former side.

Juventus lift the cup of the scudetto n.33 pic.twitter.com/tiElBW2GRt — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 21, 2017

Torino 1 Juventus 3, December 11 2016

Despite their fine record against Torino in recent years, the Derby della Mole is always a special occasion for Juventus. The meeting in December was another example of why the Old Lady can never afford to underestimate their city-rivals. Andrea Belotti drew first blood when he found the net after just 16 minutes, but Higuain netted an equaliser before the half-hour mark. Torino refused to lie down and seemed to be on their way to a credible draw, only for Higuain to strike again with eight minutes left on the clock. Miralem Pjanic then sealed the win in stoppage time.

#SIGNORAFACT - Juventus is the first team in the top european leagues to win 3 doubles (league+cup) in a row — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) May 21, 2017

Juventus 1 Roma 0, December 17 2016

Just a week after the derby victory over Torino, another crucial game awaited Juventus as second-placed Roma came to Turin. Luciano Spalletti's men knew a win would see them close the gap with Juve to one point and well and truly re-ignite the title race. However, Higuain's thunderous strike gave the Bianconeri a seven-point lead at the top of the table instead, equalling their own record for the longest home winning streak in Serie A. The former Napoli forward moved to 10 league goals for the campaign 14 minutes into an enthralling clash, blasting in from the edge of the area to make it 25 home league wins in a row for the Allegri's men.

Juventus 2 AC Milan 1, March 10 2017

Having lost the reverse fixture 1-0 back in October and ending up on the losing end in the Supercoppa Italiana in December, Juventus had a score to settle when they hosted AC Milan in March. The Bianconeri impressed right from the off, with Medhi Benatia breaking the deadlock in the 30th minute. But the Rossoneri equalised late in the first half against the run of play through Carlos Bacca. Juve struggled to find a way to restore their lead, but they got their reward in the 97th minute as Paulo Dybala slotted home a controversial penalty to deliver his side the full three points.

6 - Juventus are the first Serie A team to win six league titles in a row. History. pic.twitter.com/AeENtuOYHV — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 21, 2017

Juventus 3 Crotone 0, May 21 2017

Having gone three league games without a win, including a 3-1 defeat at Roma, tension was somewhat growing ahead of the home game against Crotone. Having failed to decide the title race at the Stadio Olimpico the week before, Juventus ended all doubts at the second time of asking, however. Mario Mandzukic calmed any nerves with a goal after just 12 minutes following some good work from Juan Cuadrado, before Dybala doubled their lead late in the first half with a fine free-kick into the top corner. Alex Sandro then sealed the win - and the title - with a thumping headed goal in the 83rd minute.