Edinson Cavani Open to Napoli Return After PSG

Edinson Cavani may have signed a new Paris Saint-Germain contract in April, but he is open to returning to Napoli later in his career as he has a deep love for the club.

Cavani, whose brace against Bastia in a 5-0 Ligue 1 victory on Saturday took his tally to 47 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, played for Napoli between 2010 and 2013.

With 128 goals for PSG, Cavani is closing in on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's club record of 156, but the Uruguay international is already thinking of his next move.

"I am very attached to my country, my home, my family, my habits and the places where I grew up as a child are things that I miss so much," Cavani told Sky Sport Italia. "I always say there is no day which I do not think of my country, my home, my family.

"But I don't want to go back to my country yet. I want to finish my career at a high level and I hope it will happen. After that, I want to decide when I retire and I don't want football to leave me behind.

"I don't know what will happen after PSG, but if I decide to change clubs, I might choose to return to Napoli and then go back home."

Cavani was prolific in his three seasons at Napoli, scoring 78 league goals for the club, and he highlighted his relationship with now Watford manager Water Mazzarri as one of the reasons for his success in Serie A.

Edinson Cavani for PSG across all competitions this season:



47 games

45 goals



El Matador. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7S2yLbxhlR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 6, 2017

"I had very special moments in their blue jersey," added Cavani. "I think it was the time when everything changed for me.

"As I always say, the credit wasn't just mine but also Mazzarri's. He wanted me there first and foremost.

"There were also my team-mates and the fans, who made me feel legendary. It's normal that you want to go back to where you were given so much and had such a beautiful time.

"For that, I say we will see at the end of my current contract, which expires in 2020."