Edin Dzeko Praises New Roma Signings

Dzeko scored the equaliser against Juve at the International Champions Cup before voicing his support for the arrivals of Aleksandar Kolarov and Cengiz Under.

Following their penalty shoot-out loss to Juventus on Sunday, Edin Dzeko praised Roma's moves in the transfer market, but it is uncertain whether the gap in Serie A has closed.

Former team-mates at Manchester City, Kolarov and Dzeko have particularly connected well, with the Serbian defender providing the assist for the Bosnian during the 1-1 draw in Foxborough.

"We know each other well," Dzeko said afterwards. "He provided many assists for me in the Premier League.

"He is a very strong player, who helps this Roma and I'm glad he came here."

On Under, who netted his penalty in the 5-4 shoot-out loss, Dzeko believes he has raw talent and can eventually be a positive addition.

"He is very strong, and we have already seen that which is why Roma bought him," he said. "He has a lot of quality, and he is still young, meaning he can learn and improve here."

Despite taking last season's title winners to penalties, the 31-year-old was noncommittal on Roma's chances in challenging for 2017-18.

"It was a pre-season game, so I don't know if you can take a lot out of it," Dzeko said.

"Juve remains a strong team, and other teams have bought a lot of players, but I think Serie A will be better this year.

"We did well and we have trained very well in America. I think we are ready for the new season, but we still have 20 days to go."

