Eder Leaves Inter For China Move

Italy international striker Eder has left Inter Milan for China, joining Jiangsu Suning.

The 31-year-old had moved to San Siro in 2016 after a fruitful spell with Sampdoria, but managed only 14 goals in 86 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

Jiangsu are owned by Suning, the same organisation that is now a majority shareholder in Inter.

Eder will play alongside former Chelsea midfielder Ramires and ex-Shakhtar Donetsk forward Alex Teixeira.

Jiangsu finished 12th in last year's Chinese Super League, but have improved to fourth in the current campaign.