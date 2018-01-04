Diego Simeone Will Make Inter Return Claims Son

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will return to coach Inter in the future, according to his son and Fiorentina forward Giovanni.

Diego Simeone – who is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2020 – has made no secret of his desire to take over in Milan, where he played.

The 47-year-old Argentinean spent two years at Italian side Inter, winning the UEFA Cup in 1997-98.

Giovanni Simeone has spoken previously about Diego and his expectation that he will return to Inter and he did so again ahead of Fiorentina's clash on Friday.

"I think the time will come," Giovanni told Premium Sport.

"He's happy at Atletico right now, but one day he'll come."

Simeone has won LaLiga and the Europa League, and earned two runner-up medals in the Champions League, since taking over in 2011.

Atletico are second in LaLiga this season, nine points behind leaders Barcelona after 17 games.