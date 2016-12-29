Diego Maradona Questions Gonzalo Higuain And Aurelio De Laurentiis Over Summer Transfer

Diego Maradona says Gonzalo Higuain chose money when moving to Juventus from Napoli in the summer - and so did president Aurelio de Laurentiis.

The 1986 World Cup winner slammed both parties over their involvement in the deal that took place.

His fellow Argentine was offloaded to domestic rivals Juventus, with Maradona questioning the motives of Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis and Higuain in getting a big-money deal done.

"I said last season that if Higuain scores 36 goals, it's a miracle and de Laurentiis knew how to use that to sell him, because he'd sell his own wife," joked the 56-year-old.

"He saw Juve needed a striker and sold them one. I think these decisions should be made with the heart; I stayed with Napoli and Higuain joined Juventus.

"Times have changed. Before, I chose the shirt. Now, they choose the money."

Higuain has netted 13 times in all competitions this season for Juve, helping them to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Serie A table in the defence of their Italian top-flight crown.