Diego Maradona Labels Mauro Icardi As Seventh Choice Striker For Argentina

Inter captain Mauro Icardi should be the seventh-choice striker for Argentina, according to national icon Diego Maradona.

Icardi made his Argentina debut a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in 2013, but has yet to make another appearance for the national team.

The 23-year-old was the joint highest-scoring player in Serie A in 2014-15 – his 22 goals matched only by Luca Toni – and has found the net 14 times in the top flight this term, but is yet to feature under Edgardo Bauza.

Mauro Icardi has now been directly involved in 20+ goals for Inter Milan in Serie A this season.



14 goals

6 assists pic.twitter.com/JuEnyiuOmd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 8, 2017

Bauza has admitted he would be open to selecting Icardi, but Maradona, who has been critical of the striker since he married former Sampdoria team-mate Maxi Lopez's ex-wife Wanda Nara, feels he should be kept out of the set-up.

"Let Icardi be the seventh striker, not the fourth. Before calling up Icardi, I'd pick [43-year-old Daniel] Bazan Vera," Maradona told Radio Rivadavia.

"I really like Lucas Pratto. I would prefer to leave Icardi away from the national team."