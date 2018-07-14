De Laurentiis Slams Sarri For Final Napoli Season

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis took aim at former head coach Maurizio Sarri for "errors in judgment" last season, while he asked Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani to lower his salary.

Sarri – who is set to join Premier League side Chelsea – guided Napoli to their second runners-up finish in three Serie A seasons but the Italian boss was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

De Laurentiis was critical of Sarri and his lack of rotation throughout the season after Napoli threatened to dethrone titleholders Juventus last term.

Reflecting on Sarri and the past campaign, De Laurentiis said: "Last season was distorted and snatched from us: we belong to what [former Italian actor] Toto called 'The Band of Honest Men [referring to the film].

"That aside, there were errors in judgment throughout the season, the ability to be able to use the squad fully…"Still, I don't want to get into a technical speech or re-open any wounds that have healed."