Daniele De Rossi Cleared Of Muscle Tear

Daniele De Rossi has avoided a calf tear after tests cleared the Roma veteran of serious injury.

De Rossi was hurt in Roma's 1-0 loss to defending Serie A champions and league leaders Juventus last week, amid fears of an extended injury lay-off.

However, Roma released a statement on Tuesday clearing the 33-year-old of a muscle tear.

Medical update 📋 Daniele De Rossi



De Rossi's fitness will be further assessed on Wednesday.

The Italy international has made 15 Serie A appearances this season as Roma sit second in the standings, seven points behind Juve.