Daniele De Rossi Claims Roma Have Sacrificed Quality For Physicality

OMNISPORT

Daniele De Rossi feels Roma have less quality on the ball than last season, but believes they make up for it with their physical presence.

The Stadio Olimpico side lost players such as Miralem Pjanic and Seydou Keita during the close-season, but brought in Juan Jesus and Federico Fazio among others.

"We are different. Compared to last season we perhaps have a touch less quality," De Rossi told the club's official website.

Daniele De Rossi has 2 assists in a single Serie A game for the first time in any of the last 5 seasons.



39' 🅰️

58' 🅰️



Pure passion. 👊 pic.twitter.com/6NTOcAA1sP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 7, 2017

"We have lost players like [Miralem] Pjanic and [Seydou] Keita, who were fantastic ball players, but we have gained in brawn and height - and you need that in Serie A too.

"I think we are just as competitive but we do play differently to before. We are neither better nor worse than the side that won all those points in the second half of last season and was just as enjoyable to watch as this team."

Roma are second in the Serie A table, trailing leaders Juventus by seven points, and De Rossi refuses to concede in the title race just yet.

"Our target is Juventus: they have lost one like us in 2017 but they remain ahead of us," De Rossi added.

"We are still seven points behind and all we can do is keep trying to make up the gap by playing like we did against Fiorentina on Tuesday and as we have been doing for a while now."