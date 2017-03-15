Dani Alves Keen For Juventus To Avoid 'Strange' Barcelona Tie
A 1-0 win over Porto on Tuesday saw Juventus complete a 3-0 aggregate success as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals.
Juventus defender Dani Alves would prefer to avoid playing former club Barcelona in the Champions League, unless they meet in the final.
The 33-year-old left the LaLiga champions last year to join Juve, having enjoyed a trophy-laden eight seasons at Barca.
A 1-0 win over Porto on Tuesday saw Juventus complete a 3-0 aggregate success as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals.
But Dani Alves has no interest in a clash against Barca, who completed a stunning comeback to get past Paris Saint-Germain.
"I don't want to play Barcelona. It would be too strange for me," Alves told beIN SPORTS.
"If I have to play Barca, I'd prefer it to be in the final."
A first-half penalty from Paulo Dybala was enough for Juve to overcome a 10-man Porto in their second leg.
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City are also into the last eight, with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City potentially joining them.