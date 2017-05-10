Dani Alves Is The Kind Of Crazy We Need More Of

beIN SPORTS

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

“Everyone will remember Leo, Andres and me. But they should remember Dani too”, said Xavi just a month ago.

It’s strange to think a character like Dani Alves could be forgotten, but that is often the case - and he’s not even gone yet. In fact, when people talk about the Brazilian they often do so in regards to his character. Fun-loving, loud, larger than life. But it’s that persona which he brings to the pitch too, and on Tuesday night we saw it once again.

The years have been very kind to Dani. On Tuesday evening, as he produced yet another scintillating performance at the highest level - his second inside a week - that character once again came to the fore. Dani’s style and approach to the game hasn’t been cultivated in any regard, it’s still as youthful and fresh as it was when he galloped down the touchline at a raucous Ramon Sanchez Pizjuain.

There is plenty to praise Sevilla’s now former Sporting Director, Monchi, for, but surely bringing the Brazilian to Europe was his greatest move. Imagine the game without Dani, and imagine Dani without the game. We need more characters like him in it, those who play with a lack of fear and positivity. But these performances for Juventus have had an added edge.

"A seguire sognando Gigi e fare più per portare a casa questo sogno" A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves23) on May 10, 2017 at 3:31am PDT

Dani, regularly with a smile, felt scorned by his former club Barcelona. Not by the players nor supporters, but the powers that be. He wanted to prove a point and show that he's not just a clown-like figure who can be discarded without a moments hesitation. He didn’t need to, mind. Those who have followed the full-back know what an asset he has been over the years. Those who don’t, well, they’ve missed out.

When he takes to the Cardiff pitch for the showpiece in June, it will be his 14th final as a professional. At 34-years-old he’s still going strong as ever, and watching him play you wonder who is going to tell him to stop. Himself perhaps. Even then, watching his sparkling Instagram videos and attitude on the pitch, you wonder if he’ll ever have that thought to himself. Gigi Buffon, as strong as ever at 39 and still roaring that he’ll continue on, is probably not the best influence.

As recent as this month, Xavi was giving interviews declaring he’d bring Dani Alves back to Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder knows Alves better than most, and he knows a thing or two about Barca too. The separation of the two never really felt right. Alves never got a proper send-off, this despite being the best full-back in the history of the club and a vital member of Barca’s most successful sides in recent memory.

7 - Dani Alves has been involved in 7 CL goals in this season (3 scored, 4 assisted), more than any other defender. Deciding. #JuveASM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 9, 2017

But now is not the time to dwell on the past with Dani. It’s about the present, which is very much where he’s living. More trophies will swing his way. He went to Juventus because he had more to give, and he’s done exactly that. China? MLS? No, Alves valued himself enough to stay at the top. He has been justified in doing so too, with no other player involved in more goals in this season's Champions League.

"Am I surprised to be at my best level? I work a lot, I live the game with a lot of intensity and love,” said Alves as he walked off the pitch on Tuesday. Words you’d maybe expect from an 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who also scored on the night. But no, they came from an apparently washed-up, unfocused 34-year-old. Someone deemed not good enough to let walk away on a free transfer.

"People think I'm crazy, but when it comes to work I know what I have to do."

No Dani, you’re not the crazy one, those who don’t do what you do - they’re the crazy ones.