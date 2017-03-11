Dani Alves 'Convinced' Juventus Can Win Champions League

Juventus are approaching a crucial part of the season and must remain calm as they attempt to fulfil the dream of winning a sixth consecutive Serie A title and the Champions League, according to Dani Alves.

Juve needed a 97th-minute penalty from Paulo Dybala to beat AC Milan 2-1 on Friday, a result that has left Massimiliano Allegri's team 11 points clear at the top of the table ahead of Roma's visit to Palermo on Sunday.

While claiming an unprecedented sixth consecutive Scudetto appears inevitable for Italian football's domestic juggernaut, the challenge of triumphing on Europe's big stage remains considerable.

Nevertheless, Dani Alves - who defeated Juve in the 2014-15 Champions League final during his time at Barcelona - is confident the Bianconeri have what it takes to go one better this term.

"We are in good shape, both physically and psychologically," he told JTV.

"Now we are going into the most important part of the season. Great players work all year to be ready for these moments... to win competitions. Together, we can have a great finale to the campaign.

"I expected it to be a strong Juve side when I arrived, because a team that wins five consecutive Scudetto titles and reaches the Champions League final has to be strong.

"I came to a club that wants to win everything and that fires me up, it makes me and my team-mates aware every day that we can write history.

"Slowly we will reach our objective: a sixth straight Scudetto and Serie A history."

Juve are at home to Porto in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday, holding a commanding 2-0 aggregate lead from the first meeting in Portugal last month.

"I am aware of how important the Champions League is for the Bianconeri and the history of this club," Dani Alves said.

"I too, like all the Juventini, want to dream and am convinced we can do it if we stay calm and show no fear of making mistakes… then we can go all the way."