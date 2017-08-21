OMNISPORT

Patrick Cutrone has impressed Vincenzo Montella so much that he will remain part of AC Milan's first-team squad, rather than heading out on loan.

Milan have invested heavily in the transfer window, with Montella's striking options boosted by the signing of Andre Silva and the impending arrival of Nikola Kalinic.

But 19-year-old Cutrone impressed in pre-season, scoring against Bayern Munich, and has taken this form into the early stages of the new campaign.

Patrick Cutrone's game by numbers vs. Crotone:



85% pass accuracy

2 chances created

2 shots

1 penalty won

1 goal

1 assist



Big impression. 💪 pic.twitter.com/XR5UBzJwgi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 21, 2017

After a goal at CS U Craiova in the Europa League, Cutrone led the line again in Milan's Serie A opener against Crotone - a potential suitor - and netted again, with Montella quick to assure the forward of a prominent role.

"We have decided to keep [Cutrone] with us," the coach told Milan TV. "Last year, he improved a lot playing with me and this summer he has impressed me and now we are seeing the results.

"He is performing well but he has to keep calm because the toughest part is about to start: the pressure of being an AC Milan player, the media attention, which I wish wasn't as overwhelming.

"He needs to remain calm."

Cutrone made just one appearance for Milan last season, as a substitute against Bologna in May.