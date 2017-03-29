Croatia Confirm ACL Injury For Juventus' Marko Pjaca

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca's season is over after the Croatian FA confirmed he sustained an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury while on international duty against Estonia.

The 21-year-old was stretchered off in the second half of a 3-0 friendly defeat in Tallinn on Tuesday and following scans, Croatia released a statement detailing the need for surgery and an absence of "several months".

"After medical exams, we can confirm Marko Pjaca suffered a hard knee injury," the statement read.

"His cruciate ligament is damaged and he has to have surgery and several months' recovery."

Pjaca has started just three games in all competitions in his first season with Juve, scoring once at Porto in the Champions League last 16.