Carlos Bacca Handed Retrospective Ban for Confronting Referee

OMNISPORT

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has been suspended for one game after confronting the match officials following the award of a penalty against his side in Friday's 2-1 Serie A loss at Juventus.

Bacca had equalised for his side but the Colombian was subsequently substituted, after which Juventus were awarded a controversial injury-time penalty, converted by Paulo Dybala to take all three points.

1 - Carlos #Bacca gets one-game ban for the first time in Serie A. Absent. #MilanGenoa #ACMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 14, 2017

The 30-year-old had to be restrained by Milan coach Vincenzo Montella as he remonstrated with the officials following the decision, with Serie A confirming he has been given a one-game ban and fined €10,000.

Bacca will miss Milan's home game against Genoa on Saturday as a result, but will be available to return following the international break for the trip to Pescara, with Milan currently seventh in Serie A.

Bad day for #Milan Bacca suspended 1 game for actions after Juve loss, Sosa banned for red card, Romagnoli for reaching 5 yellows limit 1/2 — Adam Digby (@Adz77) March 14, 2017

Alessio Romagnoli will also miss the Genoa match through suspension after the centre-back collected his fifth booking of the season in the defeat to Juventus.