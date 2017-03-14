Carlos Bacca Handed Retrospective Ban for Confronting Referee
A Serie A disciplinary statement has confirmed a one-match ban has been given to the AC Milan striker following his outburst against Juventus.
OMNISPORT
AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has been suspended for one game after confronting the match officials following the award of a penalty against his side in Friday's 2-1 Serie A loss at Juventus.
Bacca had equalised for his side but the Colombian was subsequently substituted, after which Juventus were awarded a controversial injury-time penalty, converted by Paulo Dybala to take all three points.
The 30-year-old had to be restrained by Milan coach Vincenzo Montella as he remonstrated with the officials following the decision, with Serie A confirming he has been given a one-game ban and fined €10,000.
Bacca will miss Milan's home game against Genoa on Saturday as a result, but will be available to return following the international break for the trip to Pescara, with Milan currently seventh in Serie A.
Alessio Romagnoli will also miss the Genoa match through suspension after the centre-back collected his fifth booking of the season in the defeat to Juventus.