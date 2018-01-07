OMNISPORT

Cagliari have issued an apology to Blaise Matuidi after the Juventus midfielder alleged he was subjected to racist abuse during Saturday's Serie A game at the Sardegna Arena.

Matuidi hit out at "weak people" who "intimidate with hate" in a post on his official Facebook page after the Italian champions recorded a 1-0 victory thanks to Federico Bernardeschi's goal.

"I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples," Matuidi wrote.

"Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

Matuidi appeared to be upset at an incident shortly before half-time and was seen looking towards the stands, the player having also been targeted by racist chants in a game against Verona on December 30.

Verona were hit with a €20,000 fine and a partial stadium ban, suspended for a year, as a result of the abuse aimed at Matuidi.

Responding to the France midfielder via the club's official Twitter account, Cagliari posted: "You're a great player, an example to young players.

Tu es un joueur énorme. Exemple pour les jeunes. Nous désirons nous excuser avec toi si tu as été insulté à la Sardegna Arena pour la couleur de ta peau. Le racisme n'a rien à voir avec le peuple sarde. Seulement l'ignorance peut expliqué certains comportements. Respect. — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) January 7, 2018

"We want to apologise to you if you were insulted at the Sardegna Arena because of the colour of your skin.

"Racism has nothing to do with the Sardinian people. Only ignorance can explain certain behaviour. Respect."