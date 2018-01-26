Juventus have included Gianluigi Buffon in their squad for Saturday's Serie A clash with Chievo in Verona.

The veteran goalkeeper has started just two Serie A matches since October due to a calf problem but Wojciech Szczesny has been a capable back-up, with 10 clean sheets in 15 appearances in all competitions.

You'll have to do better than that to beat Gigi! Two days to #GIG1BDAY... pic.twitter.com/5GW2A9RRFM — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 26, 2018

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri was confident this week he would have Buffon available and he has been included in the 20-man squad for the match, which takes place the day before the goalkeeping great's 40th birthday.

Buffon takes the place of Leonardo Loria but the squad is otherwise unchanged from last Sunday's 1-0 win over Genoa in Turin.