BREAKING NEWS: Inter Milan Sack Stefano Pioli

A miserable run of seven games with only two points collected has prompted Inter Milan to part company with head coach Stefano Pioli amid what the club described as "a difficult season".

Pioli, who was appointed in November following Frank de Boer's short-lived rein, was the Nerazzurri's third manager in a topsy turvy season that began with Roberto Mancini being axed before a ball was kicked in Serie A.

Inter currently sit three points adrift of a European spot, battling city rivals AC Milan and Fiorentina for the final Europa League spot in Serie A.

Inheriting a locker room loaded with talent, albeit disillusioned players, the ex-Lazio boss initially led an improvement in fortunes for the Milanese outfit, winning 10 of his first 13 games in charge.

However, a winless run of seven games, which ultimately cost the 51-year-old his job, has seen Inter come up short against Sampdoria, Crotone, Fiorentina, Napoli and Genoa, while only managing draws in the Milan derby and against Torino.

A club statement read: "Inter thanks Stefano and his team for the dedication and hard work carried out at the club over the last six months in what has proven a difficult season.

"Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge of the first team immediately and for the remaining three matches of this season. The club will begin planning now for next season."

Former Inter midfielder Diego Simeone has long been linked with the San Siro hot seat. His deal at Atletico Madrid expires at the end of next season.