Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi says he was the victim of racist abuse during his side's 1-0 victory over Cagliari on Saturday.

The France international revealed in a post on his official Facebook page that he was the subject of racist taunts by unspecified individuals.

"Today I experienced racism during the match," he wrote. "Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples.

Victime de propos racistes lors du match Cagliari - Juventus, je ne peux laisser passer cela sans réagir 👉 https://t.co/Z78HWxgi1d pic.twitter.com/dqY31mEoug — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) January 6, 2018

"Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

It is reported that the specific incident occurred shortly before half-time, when a furious Matuidi was seen looking towards the stands at the Sardegna Arena.

It is the second time Matuidi has endured such abuse in the last 10 days.

Verona were hit with a €20,000 fine and a partial stadium ban, suspended for a year, for racist chants by their fans towards Matuidi in Juve's 3-1 win on December 30.

The champions, whose 1-0 win on Saturday came courtesy of Federico Bernardeschi's second-half goal, are a point behind leaders Napoli in the Serie A standings.