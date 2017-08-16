Blaise Matuidi Arrives in Turin to Complete Juventus Switch

OMNISPORT

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has arrived in Turin ahead of an anticipated switch to Juventus.

The France international is expected to complete a €20million move from the French capital to join the Serie A giants.

And Matuidi was pictured showing off a Juve scarf at Turin Airport on Wednesday, with the club posting footage of his arrival on Twitter.

Matuidi, 30, is now expected to undergo a medical ahead of joining the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Wojciech Szczesny in signing for Juventus.

Matuidi made 295 appearances in all competitions during his six years at PSG, scoring 33 goals.

Juve begin their Serie A campaign at home to Cagliari on Saturday.