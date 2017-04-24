AS Roma Appoint Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi

OMNISPORT

Roma have confirmed the appointment of Monchi as their new sporting director.

The Spaniard – celebrated for his work in LaLiga with Sevilla over the past two decades – has signed a four-year contract, with an option for a fifth year.

Monchi will begin working in the Italian capital with immediate effect, having been long linked to the Serie A club.

"I would like to thank Roma president Jim Pallotta and the club's executive team for giving me this opportunity," the 48-year-old former goalkeeper told Roma's official website.

"This is an exciting project and I look forward to serving the supporters, staff and players at this iconic club for many years to come."

Monchi spent his entire playing career with Sevilla and became sporting director shortly after being appointed to the club's management staff in 2000.

During a tenure famed for shrewd transfer-market dealings, Sevilla won a record five Europa Leagues, including three in succession between 2014 and 2016, two Copa del Reys, the Supercopa de Espana and the UEFA Super Cup.

He was also instrumental in bringing in current head coach Jorge Sampaoli, who has been linked to the vacant post with the Argentina national team since it was announced Monchi would leave Sevilla at the end of March.

"I couldn't be happier with this appointment as Monchi is widely regarded as one of the best minds in world football," Pallotta said.