Arkadiudz Milik Set for Rapid Napoli Comeback

Arkadiusz Milik is ready to make his comeback for Napoli away to Bologna this weekend after less than four months out with a serious knee injury.

The attacker ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while away on international duty with Poland in October 2016.

Expected recovery times range from six months to a year, but he resumed full training this month and head coach Maurizio Sarri has now included him in the squad for Saturday's encounter with Bologna.

7 - Arkadiusz Milik has netted seven goals for Napoli in all competitions: a goal every 85 minutes played. Back. pic.twitter.com/g3xkq2AmSK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 3, 2017

Milik, 22, joined Napoli from Ajax ahead of the 2016-17 campaign for a transfer fee in excess of €30 million and quickly became a key figure at the Stadio San Paolo, netting seven goals from nine appearances in all competitions before suffering the injury.

He scored twice when Napoli beat Bologna at home earlier this season.

Napoli sit third in the Serie A table heading into this weekend's fixtures with 45 points from 22 games, trailing leaders Juventus by six points. The reigning champions also have a game in hand over the Partenopei and the other members of the chasing pack.