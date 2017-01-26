Serie A
Getty Images

Antonio Cassano To Leave Sampdoria

Cassano, 34, is yet to play a game this season and his departure from the Serie A club has been expected.

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano is leaving Sampdoria after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Cassano, 34, is yet to play a game this season and his departure from the Serie A club has been expected.

Sampdoria confirmed on Wednesday they had agreed a termination, although Cassano will be allowed to continue training with their youth team.

Cassano joined the club for a third time in August 2015, but scored just two league goals in 24 matches last season.
Previous Massimiliano Allegri Disappointed With Juventus Sh
Read
Massimiliano Allegri Disappointed With Juventus Showing In Second Half
Next AC Milan Target Lucas Ocampos Could Replace Watfor
Read
AC Milan Target Lucas Ocampos Could Replace Watford-Bound M'Baye Niang