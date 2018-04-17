Massimiliano Allegri has warned table-topping Juventus not to overlook Crotone as they prepare for a pivotal pair of games in the Serie A title race.

Juventus travel to relegation-threatened Crotone on Wednesday before then returning to Turin to host second-placed Napoli on Sunday.

The reigning champions hold a six-point lead over their nearest rivals after Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw by Milan at the weekend, with both contenders having six games to play in the campaign.

Despite such a comfortable cushion at the summit, Allegri has dismissed suggestions the league is already won.

🎙 @OfficialAllegri shares the team news and his words for the squad ahead of tomorrow's match in Crotone. #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/pv4cPVvHoE — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 17, 2018

"Wednesday's match is arguably the most decisive of the whole week as to head into the game with Napoli with a six-point advantage is no small thing," he told a media conference.

"I've heard far too much talk about Scudetto celebrations. We need to keep a low profile, work towards our objectives and do our talking on the pitch.

"Crotone were unlucky to lose at Genoa. They've six points more than they had at this stage last season. We need to prepare the match and come away with the win."

Allegri confirmed he will rotate for the midweek fixture, with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny set to start, while veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to be given a well-earned rest.

However, Gonzalo Higuain is likely to feature against Crotone, despite the striker being a booking away from a one-game ban, meaning he will have to walk a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the fixture against former club Napoli at the weekend.

"Szczesny plays in goal tomorrow. [Claudio] Marchisio could also feature, but I still need to make a final decision," Allegri added.

"[Andrea] Barzagli is available, but [Miralem] Pjanic is not. I'll evaluate [Federico] Bernadeschi later, and the other options at my disposal.

"[Medhi] Benatia will probably play to give Chiellini a rest and, if he's fit, Higuain plays."

Watch Crotone vs. Juventus, Wednesday @ 2:30pm ET on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 6