Allegri: "I'm Sorry That Bonucci Can't Play"

Massimiliano Allegri says it will be a shame not to come up against Leonardo Bonucci as the former Juventus man serves a suspension during the Bianconeri's trip to AC Milan.

Bonucci was the headline capture in a major overhaul at the Rossoneri in the off-season, the Italy defender having reportedly fallen out with Allegri last season to precipitate his departure from the Turin giants.

Juve have already conceded more than a third of the goals they let in last season after 10 games without their former lynchpin.

"We need to find a balance because big games at the top are won with great defense." @OfficialAllegri ➡️ https://t.co/iiUelCFkui #MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/0xDnBUG7cU — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 27, 2017

However, a dismissal against Genoa last weekend forced Bonucci to sit out Milan's 4-1 win at Chievo in midweek and will sideline him again at San Siro on Saturday.

"One of Barzagli and Rugani will play alongside Chiellini tomorrow. I'm sorry that Bonucci can't play," Allegri told a news conference.

"For seven years he was so important here, it's nice to meet again in matches like this."

Juventus have struggled for consistency this term and lost their long unbeaten home record when Lazio stunned the Allianz Stadium earlier this month.

💬 "We need the perfect game. I want to beat Juve"

Here are the best quotes from @VMontella ahead of tomorrow's #MilanJuve at San Siro 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/GwNmbtVdlM — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 27, 2017

The champions are two points adrift of early pace-setters Napoli, but Allegri sees positive signs that a seventh consecutive Scudetto could be on the cards.

"We don't have a full stomach. Our numbers are better than they were at this point last season, plus we have more points," he added.

"Napoli are doing extraordinary things. At the moment, the difference between us and them are two missed penalties.

"The title race will end on the final day this season. There will be three direct clashes in the last five rounds, which will decide the title."