Allegri Dismisses Links To Arsenal And PSG

Massimiliano Allegri's success at Juventus has placed him at the top of many wish lists

 

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he is happy at the Italian champions following links with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Allegri, 50, is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and PSG, with Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery both facing uncertain futures at their respective clubs in England and France.

However, Allegri – who is contracted to Juve until 2020 – dismissed rumours of a potential exit.

"Everything is tied to results," Allegri told Premium Sport after winning the golden bench award, having guided Juve to a sixth successive Scudetto last season.

"If you win you're good, if you lose you're less good. I have a contract until 2020 and I'm happy here."

Juve are on track to claim a remarkable seventh consecutive Serie A crown – Allegri's men are two points clear of Napoli atop the table.

The Turin giants are also preparing for a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final against titleholders Real Madrid.

