Alessandro Del Piero Says It's Beautiful Watching Paulo Dybala Play

Alessandro Del Piero has backed Paulo Dybala to be a leading force for Juventus after a recent turnaround in his form.

The Argentina international admitted he had encountered some "rough times" following his crucial penalty miss in the Supercoppa Italiana final with AC Milan last month, a disappointing end to the first half of the season that only brought three goals in all competitions.

Injuries played a part in his problems but, now fully fit, the 23-year-old has made a good start to 2017 with back-to-back strikes against Bologna and Atalanta and has recently outlined his intention to shun interest from Real madrid and Barcelona to sign a new deal with the Italian champions.

That was a move that will have pleased Juve legend Del Piero, who believes Dybala offers something different to anyone else in Massimiliano Allegri's squad.

"He's got enormous technical quality and he's made an impression with his personality first at Palermo and now at Juve," Del Piero told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"His way of being, of imagining football, enable him to make the difference. He's already at a really high level and he can get even better.

"He's different to other Juventus number 10s because he's left-footed, and that is what makes him stand out.

"He's got a unique way of expressing himself. It's beautiful watching him play, but let's not make any comparisons [to Del Piero]."