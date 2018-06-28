Español
Serie A

Albiol Signs New Napoli Deal

Raul Albiol has renewed his Napoli contract until 2021, putting an end to rumors linking the Spaniard with Chelsea.



 

Napoli have announced that in-demand defender Raul Albiol has signed a new contract until 2021.

The former Spain international had been tipped to leave Stadio San Paolo ahead of the 2018-19 season, with Chelsea mentioned as a possible destination.

 

The 32-year-old has signed a fresh deal, though, signalling his desire to work under Napoli's new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who replaced Maurizio Sarri last month.

Albiol joined the Serie A outfit from Real Madrid in 2013 and made 39 appearances in all competitions last season.  

Serie A Napoli Raul Albiol
